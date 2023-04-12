A column published Monday, "Bragg is already losing," by Rich Lowry was confusing. Lowry claims that District Attorney Alvin Bragg has failed to explain what Trump did wrong. Actually, Bragg on April 4 released a statement of facts you can read at http://manhattanda.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/2023-04-04-SOF.pdf.
It accuses Trump of conspiring with several others to pay to suppress allegations about himself to assist his election plans. The conspiracy included concealing the payments from campaign finance reports and changing them into tax deductions by labeling the payments as attorney fees. Tax fraud to the extent of $420,000 not reported.