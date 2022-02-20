There has been much controversy over what books should be allowed in schools and libraries. Should any books be banned or restricted in some way?
What stories and books would we want our children to hear and read? Suppose there is a book that is filled with mayhem, murder and genocide. It contains stories where cities are destroyed with all inhabitants killed, including pregnant women, children and babies, with the heads of babies put into baskets and displayed in public. And it has scatological passages such as passing wind, urinating against a wall and eating dung. There are also stories about incest, fornication, allowing one's daughter to be abused, and cannibalism. What if it instills fear of extremely severe punishment, even for trivial misbehavior? On top of all that, what if the book advocates hating certain people?
Would anyone want their children to read those unfortunate passages? Clearly, any book that has some or all of the above immorality should be kept out of the hands of children. It should be in a restricted section of any library, or locked securely away in the same manner that one would lock guns away.
You can probably guess that this book is the Bible and a plain reading of it would verify that it contains the above absurdities, and, obviously, it couldn't be of supernatural origin. However, this book does contain superb and uplifting passages, so its use must be done with caution and not put in the hands of impressionable children.
– David Keranen, Bakersfield