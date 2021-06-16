The recent Opinion piece ("The smear campaign against Joe Manchin," June 14) was an egregious attempt to give cover to a senator who is single-handedly putting a stop to a progressive agenda that is supported by two-thirds of American citizens. Lowry derisively refers to Biden's agenda as a "partisan passion" that is "far-reaching" and "radical." This representation is totally false.
Biden's domestic agenda is exactly what Americans voted for last November, and many issues such as infrastructure, childcare and eldercare are widely accepted as major problems in American society. The need for improvements is obvious to everyone as these deficiencies affect people of all political parties, not just Democrats.
With pathetic posturing Lowry pretends there is no connection between the senate filibuster and its use to block legislation during the Jim Crow era. Since the filibuster was used to prevent civil rights, voting rights, and even anti-lynching laws from passing, it definitely played a prominent role in Jim Crow-era politics. Lowry calls this connection "preposterous!" If it is so preposterous, why is history repeating itself?
Republican leaders in several states are passing legislation designed to disenfranchise certain voters (mostly Democrats). Lowry's description of these laws is bogus propaganda and only Joe Manchin can pop this balloon. The 2020 election was the most secure, most recounted, and most fraud-free election ever. And, Republicans gained twelve House seats, so why do they want to eliminate voters? Answer: Trump lost!
Goodbye American voting rights, hello Banana Republic.
— Steve Pearson, Bakersfield