I was heartened when I read Sunday's Letters to the Editor, which contained some pushback to conservative rhetoric that is often quoted as gospel.
Then, there was the letter from Mr. Wells of Tehachapi, a list of questions intimating that the Democrat "Death Cult" was responsible for all the country's ills. Gee, are Democrats all-powerful? More than half of those questions' outcomes I'd blame Republicans. It is, after all, a two-party system. It's just the conservative mindset.
1. It ain't our fault. 2. Find or manufacture a problem. Exaggerate it. Blame Democrats. 3. Offer no solutions. Just rail on it. (Obamacare, immigration, etc.) 4. Say you don't want government in people's lives, then do it (voter suppression, abortion, etc.) 5. Steal top secret documents and... wait. That's another letter. Blaming, exaggerating and just plain lying solves no problems. Plenty of blame to go around.
But it takes two to tango. You've got to dance, not just complain about the band. Unless you only want it all your way. Then, you just try and take over the whole country. But that wouldn't be the United States. That would be more like Iran. While we're at it, don't complain about the deficit, Republicans. Over the last 70 years Republican administrations have added way more to the deficit than Democrats.
Don't just spit up your coffee, research it. And, by the way, business has done better under Democrats, too. Don't argue. Look it up.
— Chuck Sukut, Bakersfield