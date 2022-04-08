Russian troops failing to capture the Ukrainian capital took out their embarrassment of failure on civilians in Bucha. Bucha, a suburb of Kiev, is now a decimated city. A city withdrawing Russian troops willingly took to slaughtering hundreds of civilians. Total number is not yet known. Of the dead, many were tortured, others executed, hands tied behind their back and women raped prior to being murdered. Many, including children, were murdered and simply dumped into shallow pits. Even the streets are strewn with dead bodies. Bodies left where lives ended by withdrawing Russians.
The woman mayor of Mortyzhyn, Olga Sukheniko, elected in democratic fashion, was found in a shallow pit along with her children and husband. All show signs of abuse and torture. Ms. Sukhenko suffered terribly before she was executed as her fingers and legs were broken and her body endured horrific abuse at the hands of her Russian captors. It’s suspected elected individuals are deliberately targeted, their lives intentionally marked for execution. Death, but not before horrific torture to discourage survivors from standing strong against Russian aggression and authoritarianism.
Russian authorities in Moscow deny the reports. Russian authorities label the multiple sources of videos illustrating the dead in the Bucha and Mortyzhyn’s streets. Pictures of mass graves revealing atrocities. Images Russian authorities dismiss, declaring they’re staged. Fabricated. And this is all orchestrated by Putin, the individual Trump admires and insists is a genius. And to date, a declaration Trump has failed to walk back. So just where is the Fake News now? Sounds familiar?
— Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield