Many Republicans are testifying now about Trump's behavior when the insurrection was in its primary stage. Why are they testifying now? Why didn't they testify or acknowledge the insurrection in the planning stage? All I can say is that these individuals actually thought they were going to succeed with the insurrection. What is going on with these spineless Americans who allowed Trump to bully, persuade, harass and manipulate them into trying to overhaul our government? I was really surprised at General Flynn taking the Fifth Amendment. He was an honorable general at one time.
We have to give former Attorney General Barr some kudos. He told former President Trump that spreading information about the 2020 election and referencing Trump lies about voter fraud is "bullshit." Barr said Trumps's allegations were unfounded. He said after the election, Trump went off the rails. Barr said Trump became unhinged as he clung to the lie that the election was rigged. Barr says Trump's conduct is a betrayal of the presidency. I suggest we all take notice of Bill Barr's statements about Trump and come to the realization that all the individuals involved in the insurrection were betraying our country.
— Larcenia Taylor, Bakersfield