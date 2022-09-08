I had the occasion to catch excerpts of President’s Biden’s rant in front of the backdrop of Independence Hall bathed in red light and with two posted Marine honor guards at his rear. Though it wasn’t supposed to be a political speech, but I digress.
In 1988, just before the collapse of the Soviet Union, I was part of a delegation to the former USSR. The delegation was given a special pass to visit the tomb of VI Lenin in Red Square. What I saw astounded me. There in his hermetically sealed sarcophagus was the former leader of the communist party bathed in an aura of red light protected by a Soviet honor guard. We had to be absolutely silent, no talking as we made our way through the mausoleum.