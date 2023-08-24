Regarding Nile Kinney's question in his letter ("Do Republicans care?" Aug. 18) about whether any Republican cares about the four indictments alleging former President Trump of committing crimes, the honest answer has to be not so much in light of the scandals engulfing President Biden and his family. That's not to mention the complicity of those in his administration and the media in protecting them while targeting a political opponent.
The growing scrutiny and prospects of being impeached and convicted of bribery, money laundering and racketeering have to be the only explanation for Biden's belated and pathetic response to the devastating wildfires in Maui, exposing him as anything but the empathetic person he has been made out to be. If comparing the rather insignificant kitchen fire that threatened his family, cat and '67 Corvette to the Maui inferno wasn't insensitive enough, he also joked about the "hot ground" while touring the apocalyptic ruins.