Based upon the daily newspaper, radio talk shows and network news, who would you guess is currently the president of the United States? Certainly not Joe Biden. Have you ever seen a former president occupy the news media as much as Donald Trump? Joe Biden cannot buy time on the news; his agenda is basically dead on arrival in both the Senate and the House.
Biden has not generated one major news story since his election victory. It is as if the network news has no interest in the elderly leader of the free world. AOC, a minor Congresswoman from the state of New York, generates far more ink in the daily news than any other Democrat. Good ole Trump keeps the computer keyboards and internet chat rooms rolling. Late-night television also fails to mention the most uninteresting president of all time. Not even Calvin Coolidge could match the boredom generated by "Sleepy Joe."