Looking at a mortgage interest calculator: a 6% rate on a $400,000 home, 30-year term, gives you total cost of loan of $863,353, total interest of $463,353. Good luck buying a home, all you milennials. Monthly payment of $2,398.
All you parents and grandparents better put your paid-off homes in a family trust and hope it can be there for a child or grandchild. After 10 years, you’ve paid $65,000 in principal and $222,000 in interest. At today’s home prices and interest rates, the dream of homeownership for the average family has evaporated. Thank you, Joe!