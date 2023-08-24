A letter writer to The Californian stated, without examples, that Biden is ruining the country. Really? Here are some of Biden’s accomplishments:
• Helping to lower healthcare and drug costs.
• Large investment in American industry and manufacturing.
• Unemployment is at a 50-year low.
• Strongest two years of job growth in our history.
• Expanded service to our veterans.
• Improved healthcare for veterans affected by burn pits.
• Large investment in mental health.
•Supports the Constitutional rights of women, minorities and LGBTQ+.
• Rejoined the Paris Accords.
• Fighting climate change despite Republican denial.
• Reforming the U.S. Postal Service to ensure stability.
• Opposes Putin’s criminal war in Ukraine.
• Passed a bipartisan Safer Community Act to help make the nation safer.
Contrast that to a former president who:
• Delayed action on the COVID-19 virus, thus perhaps causing an additional 500,000 Americans to die.
• Dropped out of the Paris Accords and thus delayed work on climate change.
• Claimed falsely that the 2020 election was rigged.
• Encouraged the Jan. 6 insurrection.
• Denied justice by pardoning criminals who were his supporters.
• Admired Putin and other dictators.
• Constantly makes up nasty names for detractors or opponents.
• Is under indictment for dozens of crimes.
Of course, he accomplished some good things, but the question is whether the good compensated for the bad. Presidents are not perfect; however, Biden certainly didn’t ruin America, but is producing the opposite.
— David Keranen, Bakersfield