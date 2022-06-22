Guns, opinions, Second Amendment, What to do today ? First, I want to state that in the Ozarks in 1958, our country school was shut down and was consolidated with a city school exactly 15 miles from our old farm house. The bus driver wore a pistol on his hip. The principal had a shotgun behind his desk, which I got to look at every time I got sent to the principal's office for my three licks with a boat oar for being disruptive in class.
We carried a shotgun, 30-06 rifle and a 22 rifle on a gun rack behind our 52 Ford pickup truck. Often we had to stop and kill wild dogs that attacked our pickup when driving up and down the mountains covered in thick hickory, maple, elm, cottonwood and pecan trees.
Rifles, and pistols, were like shovels and rakes, each designed for a purpose. To the point. President Biden needs to reassign a few of those billions of dollars he keeps throwing out the window to foreign countries to install a metal detector at every school in the United States.
Teachers, students, administrators, anyone who breathed would have to go through a metal detector before entering the gun "kill without consequences" school property. Two people would be trained to read the detectors and would also be required to be licensed and bonded to carry a pistol. Any other actions, will not stop guns from "walking" onto the school zone. Period. Step up, Joe Biden!
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield