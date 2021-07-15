You know the old phrase "nothing in life is guaranteed but death and taxes."
Biden has begun his effort to abolish college debt. I really feel sorry for all of those responsible students who paid off their debt by sacrifice and determination.
This overly generous president is simply harvesting votes for the Democrat Party. Open borders equals fresh uneducated voters, as does giving away billions of taxpayer dollars in stimulus and unemployment supplements. Someday in the not-too-distant future we will be asked to pay significantly higher taxes to pay back this borrowed money.
We do not currently have a balance of power in Washington. The U.S. president is dictating by presidential decree, without the cooperation or consideration of the Senate or Congress. The dictators of the 1940s would be proud of how the U.S. has embraced national socialism. Biden's fantasy is to have the "wealthy" and corporations make up the shortfall. The definition of wealthy will quickly lower the financial bar to the middle class when all is said and done. Eventually corporations will cut back on hiring and expansion, inflation will soar and interest rates will skyrocket.
Biden is constructing the basis for a major economic downturn. Sell your house high and start investing in precious metals; the dollar will soon be worth less than the paper it's printed on.
— David DePaola, Bakersfield