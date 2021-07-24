The billionaire Jeff Bezos has just taught us that the good life is to seek and possess wealth, to have a toy that will take us up to space, far above the shadowed earth below, where we can smile and laugh and play while weightless.
The Buddha teaches us that on this earth suffering, like the millions in poor countries who are starving and dying from a lack of COVID vaccines, is a constant part of human life, and that the good life is to do what we can to alleviate such suffering, to put smiles on the faces of children who hunger.
Jeff Bezos teaches us that to satisfy our ego, that to grab and grasp and fulfill all its selfish desires is to be admired and praised.
The Buddha teaches us to disregard our ego’s selfish needs, to open to the needs of others, to feel compassion for all.
Who is the better teacher, the teacher we should follow: Bezos or the Buddha?
— Jack Hernandez, Bakersfield