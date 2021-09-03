I totally agree with Jon Stuebbe's viewpoint ("Let's create websites for TV feedback") in the Monday newspaper. My husband and I are so tired of ordering movies only to send them back because first thing is some sex scene or the language is so filthy we can't stand it.
It makes me mad to think that Hollywood and TV producers think this is the sort of thing we want to see.
I donate to an organization called Parents TV Council. They do attack these TV programs that are putting out such terrible, filthy programs for teens and younger. I can't believe they are so crass as to what they are exposing our youngsters to.
Parent's TV Council sometimes lists the sponsors of these programs so you can write letters to them complaining of what they are sponsoring. I have written to a few and there have been times they actually take the program off the air.
Parents really need to be aware of what their children are watching. This includes so-called cartoons.
— Ann Reed, Bakersfield