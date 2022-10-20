I heard Kevin McCarthy lay out the Republican platform Tuesday night. If the Republicans regain control of the House of Representatives and he beats the other two radicals and becomes the Speaker, he plans to spend his time investigating his enemies. He wants to get even with Liz Chaney and the other representatives who honor their oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.
He said the Republican Party, under his leadership, will put Social Security, Medicare and the social programs the Democrats have passed that made life better and a little more secure for poor people on the cutting table, and hold Americans hostage with the national debt. The Republican Party wants to revert to the party of Hoover and the old-time religion, keeping the wife in a flour sack dress and dishwater on her hands and preferably pregnant.