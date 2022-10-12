Finally — after literally decades of searching — I’ve discovered for the first time a report usually missed by national media on the critical role of insurers in catastrophes such as the 2020 riots in multiple major cities, recent wildfires, widespread crime waves, and now Hurricane Ian’s $47 billion of insured losses in Florida alone!
State of Florida CFO, Jimmy Patronis, told it like it is — and has been since the 1906 earthquake and massive fire in San Francisco. Insurers are issuing advance payments on claims of their policyholders!
In 1906, insurance adjusters stood on street corners and issued checks to policyholders to provide cash for hotel bills, restaurant meals and other essential costs when their home was uninhabitable. Reconstruction costs came later. It’s cash now that’s so critical.
Patronis described how adjusters have created “hubs” on car dealer lots to make advance payments to homeowners, as described above, and to business owners to fund expenses that continue even though operations are totally shutdown — usually including all-important employee salaries!
Checks, he said, for $10,000 and $15,000 are immediately cut for homeowners and more for business owners, as needed. Patronis concluded by saying, “Insurance carriers want to help people, too!”
Insurers don’t need (but no doubt appreciate) this compliment; however, you need to know advance payments are available. Sometimes, it’s a best-kept secret. No system is perfect. You may need to request advance payments should they not be offered.
This is an opportunity the media should not miss. Nor should you!
— John Pryor, Bakersfield