Finally — after literally decades of searching — I’ve discovered for the first time a report usually missed by national media on the critical role of insurers in catastrophes such as the 2020 riots in multiple major cities, recent wildfires, widespread crime waves, and now Hurricane Ian’s $47 billion of insured losses in Florida alone!

State of Florida CFO, Jimmy Patronis, told it like it is — and has been since the 1906 earthquake and massive fire in San Francisco. Insurers are issuing advance payments on claims of their policyholders!

