There seems to be an increase in the hysteria that is coming from the Trump-controlled part of the Republican Party. We have a young employee at the White House, described as a Trump supporter serving the chief of staff in the President’s Chief of Staff Office. The young lady has now suddenly transformed into a “zero” who must be “delusional” because of her sworn testimony to the Jan. 6 committee. I wonder how anyone not directly involved can be so sure of the truth when the people they support, that also know the truth, refuse to testify under oath. These would be the same people that were asking Trump for pardons as his term ended. To me, asking for a pardon and refusing to testify is quite troubling.
Also, Trump supporters continue to try and deflect blame for what happened on Jan. 6. They want to put the blame on Nancy Pelosi for not accepting 20,000 soldiers Trump offered as a security force. There is no proof at the Pentagon about this matter; nor proof that Pelosi knew about the supposed offer. This is so much like the Benghazi matter, isn’t it? I totally expect Kevin McCarthy to tell us in a few years that it was just another Republican gambit to make Pelosi look bad, as they did to Hillary Clinton. No scruples; no conscience.
— Terry Beals, Bakersfield