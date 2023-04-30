Joining those voices saying that billionaires should not exist, I am saying that becoming a billionaire is not very becoming. Too often it involves exerting corrupt political influence by a few, in order to control elections.

According to the Institute for Policy Studies, the total wealth of 725 U.S. billionaires increased by more than 70 percent from March 2020 to October 2021, from about $3 trillion to over $5 trillion. Three of our ultra-billionaires, Bezos, Gates and Buffett, control as much as the bottom half of the population.

