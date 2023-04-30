Joining those voices saying that billionaires should not exist, I am saying that becoming a billionaire is not very becoming. Too often it involves exerting corrupt political influence by a few, in order to control elections.
According to the Institute for Policy Studies, the total wealth of 725 U.S. billionaires increased by more than 70 percent from March 2020 to October 2021, from about $3 trillion to over $5 trillion. Three of our ultra-billionaires, Bezos, Gates and Buffett, control as much as the bottom half of the population.
The situation is a manifestation of an unfair system that rewards wealth inequality. It seems to help not the majority: the poor, the children, the seniors, those needing health care,or the students sacrificing their future by being forced to take out student loans. The Republicans are not interested in helping. In fact, the House-passed debt ceiling bill, as it is called, will just make things worse.
It won't pass but it shows us who to vote for if we value such things as life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, education, good health and growing old gracefully. Vladimir Putin and his Russian oligarchs have stripped that country of its assets by taking advantage of a weak system. The same thing can happen, indeed, is happening, here.
— Raymond Hedrick, Bakersfield