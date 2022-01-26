I'm writing in response to the Associated Press article, "Biden revives 'clean energy' program with $1B loan guarantee."
If you have ever spent time in an “escape room” for fun, you know that motivation and imagination are very powerful tools for finding solutions. Apply that focus to the problem of advancing renewables without relying upon a paralyzed Congress. There has to be a way to accomplish this essential goal in a way that doesn’t harm communities but does reduce carbon emissions.
Market-rate government loans for green projects, such as offshore wind, are a great idea, as are carbon-fee-and-dividend, regenerative agricultural methods, building efficiency, etc. You can thank the Biden administration’s bipartisan infrastructure bill for reinvigorating this federal loan program. The failure of Solyndra was very atypical, but became well-known because of endless repetition by those who are anti-renewable energy. Those same critics never mentioned the more typical winners, such as Tesla. Become a climate hero and use your creativity to escape from climate denialism and despair.
— Gary Stewart, Laguna Beach