We hear a lot about the need to wash our hands, stay inside and to not go outside without a mask. However, what about the mask we have worn all day or even part of a day? We have breathed into it constantly. We eat briefly while it is removed from our mouth to get a drink. What is it exposed to at these intervals? We sleep without it and likely put it on the next day.
There are many facilities that have cotton cloth masks available for free or a low price. These can be washed and worn again. The commercial ones are meant to be discarded after use. How long is use? We breathe into them after eating and there are particles of food in our mouth that come out and rest on the mask when we put it on.
My point is throw away the mask or wash it thoroughly before wearing it again as well as washing your hands.
Doris Bondurant, Bakersfield