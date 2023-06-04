Is Jesus woke? Since Christ is usually the lapel worn on the sleeves of those who oppose being woke, it begs the question, right? Would Jesus Christ be in denial or “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues especially of racial and social justice” as Merriam-Webster’s defines the adjective?
First, did Christ behave in a woke way? A nostalgic recall of biblical stories throughout the ages says yes. One only need to recollect the parable of the Good Samaritan, the Woman at the Well or the Healing of the Roman Centurion’s Pais to support that Jesus’ actions were woke — not to forget, Him being too inclusive was one of the many reasons, among several, for why He was murdered.
Second, how about what He said? Verse after verse in the Gospels support that Jesus and His message were for all who believe, not all who believe but are not gay, Black, female, etc. The hallmark verse plastered at NFL end-zones where Christ said, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life” is pretty inclusive — we’re all a whosoever.
So for the persons who oppose being woke, in the name of Jesus, it seems like a careful study of the person you say you believe in is in order. Simply stated: It’s more synchronous with Jesus’ actions and words to be a proud woke Christian than a denying, sleepwalking one.
— Howard Acosta, Bakersfield