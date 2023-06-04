Is Jesus woke? Since Christ is usually the lapel worn on the sleeves of those who oppose being woke, it begs the question, right? Would Jesus Christ be in denial or “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues especially of racial and social justice” as Merriam-Webster’s defines the adjective?

First, did Christ behave in a woke way? A nostalgic recall of biblical stories throughout the ages says yes. One only need to recollect the parable of the Good Samaritan, the Woman at the Well or the Healing of the Roman Centurion’s Pais to support that Jesus’ actions were woke — not to forget, Him being too inclusive was one of the many reasons, among several, for why He was murdered.

