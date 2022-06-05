Mass shootings. All of the predictable 20/20 hindsight know-it-alls have chimed in by now. It's either ban the guns or schools should have armed guards at every entrance or mental institutions should be reopened, etc. But the fact is, nothing positive really happens. Ask yourself what's different today from during the '50-'60-'70s when some of us grew up?
One of the answers that jumps off the page at me is violent video games plus the internet. Oh I know, experts with multiple degrees at the Pew Research Institute and beyond have studied the impact of violent games compared to PacMan and Pinball and found no identifiable problems. Well, I'm appealing to you with some common sense. Just maybe you've got that one-in-a-million kid who is unable to distinguish fun and games from harsh reality during his formative years.
As a parent, do you allow hours and hours of unsupervised playing of "Mortal Kombat" or "Call Of Duty," for example? Just maybe, rather than waiting for the government to provide a solution to today's problems, a step in the right direction would be to become a better parent. Spend more time with your kids, help them grow up and mature. If they are having difficulty, don't throw them out on the streets or turn them over to grandparents, rather, get them the help they need, be a responsible parent. Just maybe, the world can be a better place with your help. Thanks in advance.
— Jim Wood, Bakersfield