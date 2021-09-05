This is a politically-charged topic and should not be presented or taught in schools.
Critical race theory isn't an educational initiative — it's a political one. Critical race theory is a grave threat to the America Life. CRT is racist, it is abusive, it discriminates against one's color; think again before you indoctrinate such racist theories.
As Martin Luther King Jr. said it very clearly: "I have a dream that my four children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
"Content of their character." Get it!
Take heed educators; an honest dialogue does not oppress, does not implement hatred and injustice, it's to communicate without deceiving people.
Critical Race Theory is an academic discipline, formulated in the 1990s and built on the intellectual framework of identity-based Marxism.
What is Marxism? It is a social, political and economic theories, it examines the effect of capitalism on labor, productivity and economic development and argues for a worker revolution to overturn capitalism in favor of communism.
It divides Americans by race and traffics in the pernicious concepts of race essentialism, racial stereotyping, and race-based segregation — all under a false pursuit of "social justice."
Ban CRT. We don't need your political advertisement to divide our children or belittle them. Think twice before you indoctrinate such racist theories.
Our schools are not for ideology, but for education. When you have lower education, you lower positive outcomes for everyone.
We will not stand for lower education. Get politics out of classrooms.
Every governor in America should decline funds from the Department of Education meant to support the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools.
— Barbara Hopkins, Bakersfield