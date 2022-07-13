I agree with Mark Pearse that all currently legal fireworks, except possibly when a show is done by professionals, should be banned for the following reasons:
1) Fire hazards, especially in the summer when vegetation is extremely dry during the drought. Several large fires, some with loss of life and property, have been started by pyrotechnics. I watched innumerable illegal aerial fireworks being set off near a field of dry grass on July 4 because some don’t care about the law or other people.
2) Injuries to people setting off the fireworks and to bystanders. I have seen even legal fireworks explode and one man was killed by an illegal aerial firework in Montebello on July 4. At least three people died in the U.S. from fireworks over the holiday weekend. Thousands are injured by fireworks each year, and it’s all preventable.
3) Loud noises, which stress animals and people, especially those with PTSD. The loud explosions start in June and go late into the night near us causing loss of sleep as well.
4) Extremely hazardous air pollution, which can kill those with respiratory illnesses and shorten the lives of others. The July 6 edition of The Californian had an article concerning the massive amount of PM 2.5, soot, ash and even toxic heavy metals in our air. We work the rest of the year to make our air clean only to poison everyone in early July with toxic chemicals and particles in the air.
Fireworks in the hands of non-professionals is too often a literal matter of life and death. Could we please have drone shows instead?
— Elaine Fleeman, Bakersfield