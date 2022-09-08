On Jan. 28, 2021, Kevin McCarthy was photographed with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, which we now know was a crime scene. Trump had just moved home from the White House and brought hundreds of classified documents with him.
Famously, this was the beginning of McCarthy's renewed commitment to protecting Trump at all costs. On Thursday, McCarthy claimed in his "pre-buttal" to President Biden's speech that the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago was "an assault on democracy," while conveniently failing to mention the classified documents found in the search. And of course, McCarthy never mentioned the Jan. 6 attack as "an assault on democracy." In effect, McCarthy's speech served as his manifesto to remain Trump's loyal soldier to the bitter end, no matter how much deeper Trump's legal problems get.