Bakersfield lost a great man last weekend and he will be missed by many. Majid (Mo) Mojibi was a well-respected family man, businessman and philanthropist. He and his family have made enormous contributions to our local community over the past 40-plus years and his legacy will remain for years to come.
His impact can be felt from real estate (The Tower, Riverlakes Galleria Shopping Center, Airport Development Project) to oil production (San Joaquin Facilities Management) and refining (San Joaquin Refinery).