Kevin McCarthy is nearly certain to replace Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House; redistricting, voter suppression, low voter turnout for midterms, and lack of enthusiasm for Biden’s administration combined with McCarthy’s bootlicking should secure him Trump’s endorsement to lead the Republican House.
While some “own the libs” Republicans can celebrate such a move, since McCarthy’s support and promotion of all the worst the GOP has to offer is spectacularly offensive. However, manufacturing liberal tears by burning the country down is hardly a victory.
For a moment last year McCarthy surprised us, he told the truth — he gave Trump the blame he deserved for the insurrection — he said: “The President bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.”
His moment of courage did not last; his spine has disappeared again.
It is easy to fault him. In eight terms he did not author a single bill to help his constituents. He has blocked countless efforts to support the policies that the overwhelming majority of his constituents support. He plays politics with human life and chooses greed over human rights every time. He defends racism, sexism, homophobia and hate. He deletes deplorable tweets but never apologizes for bigotry.
He is unwilling to take a position — even once — for those he has sworn an oath to defend. Be prepared to expect even less from the representative who gives so little.
