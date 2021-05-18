On May 12, I was walking/jogging on the bike path, which has become my twice-a-week ritual and I witnessed some very low-class behavior that I thought was unthinkable in Bakersfield.
I was almost at the end of my walk at around 8:30 a.m. when I saw several bikers about 100 feet away or so approaching in my direction. One of the bikers had either clipped or hit the other biker and that biker took a hard fall. The biker who was still upright looked behind him, noticed that the other biker had fallen and was thrown into the bushes. However, he just kept coming toward me and I yelled that his friend had taken a fall.
However, it wasn’t his friend but it was a young woman. When I finally managed to get to her, she was getting up and holding the back of her head. When she put her hand in front of her, her three middle fingers were bloody. I gave her a clean handkerchief and told her to put it on the wound to stop the bleeding. She was with a male friend and he was calling on his cell phone for help.
The biker who hit her and his friend were wearing those fruit basket type outfits with the egg crate helmets. Such low-class bastards! They were going too fast so I wouldn’t be able to identify them.
Afterward, on my way home, I thought about the different folks with children who I’ve seen on that path on the weekends and tried to imagine what would have happened to their children if they had been run over.
Mike Polyniak, Bakersfield