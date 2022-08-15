Letter to the editor: Back to school and 'drivers, start your engines' By ROBERT HUGHES Aug 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most drivers are cautious in the immediate area around the schools.Watched by crossing guards and monitors they are, usually, on their best behavior.But once they exit the area it is “pedal to the metal” as they race out of the adjoining neighborhoods with little regard for safety or the law.Please slow down and understand the speed limit is 25 mph in residential or school districts.— Robert Hughes, Bakersfield Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Engine Pedal Speed Limit School Mechanics Crossing Guard Driver Editor Robert Hughes Recommended for you