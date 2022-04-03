A writer (“Unbelievable Links,” March 29) totally misrepresented the statement made by Asha Rangappa. There was no link between Will Smith and former President Trump. The link was between Trump and the audience despite what many entertainers on fake news shows have said.
Her point was that since 2016, we have seemingly become immune to acts of violence and the audience accepted it without anyone leaving. Period. It also had absolutely nothing to do with race, though the writer tried to make it so.
While I may not agree with Will Smith’s actions, I do applaud the fact that he stood up for his wife. That’s what real men do. Wouldn’t you agree? Ted Cruz should take notes.
— Michael Hunt, Bakersfield