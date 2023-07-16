A word about the homeless. Some years ago my wife was walking in L.A. with a friend, along with our then 5-year-old daughter. Suddenly, the little girl was snatched up and carried away by an apparently demented street woman. My wife froze, could only stare.
Suddenly, two other street persons appeared out of nowhere, chased down the woman and grabbed the child back. This much we learned: Just because you may be homeless, that doesn't mean you are necessarily oblivious or insensitive. Avoid labels.