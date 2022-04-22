I continue to be in a state of disbelief about the war in Ukraine. My father served in World War II so I am quite familiar with that atrocity. I thought Hitler was the last insane maniac to kill millions of innocent people, including six million Jews. I cannot accept the fact that another maniac, Putin, is destroying hundreds of thousands of lives eighty years later.
The total destruction of Ukrainian cities and the murder of men, women and children are unbelievable and should be totally unacceptable to civilized people everywhere. This must stop and we must make sure it never happens again.
— Bonnie Bogle Farrer, Bakersfield