Great opinion page Friday, especially Froma Harrop's and Leonard Pitts' columns. However one of the letters made me sooooo angry. I'm sure the letter writer was a Fox News watcher. How could anyone not appreciate there was at least one person who would come before the committee and tell the truth? The rest of Trump's lackeys are afraid to tell the truth.
Saying that Cassidy Hutchinson is going to write a book to profit financially, I say good for her. There have been dozens of books already written about Trump and all his misdeeds.
Where are Mark Meadows and several others who will not come before the committee and tell the truth of what went on in the White House on Jan. 6? I only hope and pray that a ruling will be made making it impossible for Trump to be able to run for any elected office again. And where did the writer get the idea that Nancy Pelosi had the authority to call in the National Guard? Fox News, maybe?
— Pat Ferguson, Bakersfield