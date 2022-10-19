Election Day is upon us. Each of us should consider some critical issues before casting our vote.
(1) Does the candidate support free and fair elections in which all eligible citizens can vote, and have their vote counted, without unnecessary or unduly burdensome restrictions?
(2) Does the candidate support the rule of law, the Constitution, and the peaceful and orderly transfer of power following an election, regardless of whether your candidate wins or not?
(3) Does the candidate support freedom of thought, freedom of expression, academic freedom in our schools, and intellectual freedom in our libraries, and public spaces?
(4) Does the candidate support equal dignity, respect, opportunity and freedom for all people regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status and political identity?
A candidate who can not answer yes to each of these questions represents an existential threat to American democracy, academic freedom, freedom of thought, expression, religion, and to the grand experiment that has been the United States for the past 246 years.
We can not allow into power those who defy the outcome of elections they lost, who advocate violence against officials and political opponents to terrorize them into submission, who ban books and ideas from schools, libraries and public discourse, who prevent citizens they disagree with from voting for candidates of their choice, who spin a web of lies to deceive and inflame.
If we elect dictators, or their lackeys, freedom is lost for all of us. Dictators do not hold real elections.
— Ralph McKnight, Bakersfield