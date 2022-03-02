Once again the gun prohibition group wins a very bad battle of American freedom. If you choose to make gun manufacturers responsible for every insane and irresponsible gun owner, where does it stop? Should pool manufacturers, installers and cleaning companies be held responsible for a parent who allows their children to swim and subsequently drown unsupervised in a pool? Should a car manufacturer be held financially responsible when the driver becomes drunk and hits a 5-year-old in a crosswalk? Maybe we should sue the city for painting the crosswalk in the first place?
Someone has to stop irresponsible lawsuits and unfounded claims of responsibility. Handguns are legal in the United States of America. Knives, hammers, ladders and multiple other legally owned items kill Americans every day, not to mention cigarettes and alcohol. The manufacturers of these items are not routinely sued each time their owners choose to murder someone.
The Democrats in Sacramento and Washington have written thousands of laws to try and stop the inevitable; humans are flawed characters and make seemingly unthinkable decisions to destroy. Why must litigators attempt to stop or even regulate uncontrollable behavior through ridiculous laws and unfounded lawsuits? Other than making lawyers and lobbyists wealthy, it accomplishes very little productive change. If I choose to defend my home, I will use anything at my disposal; ask the Ukranians!
— David DePaola, Ventura