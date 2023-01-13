My initial knee-jerk reaction to the political cartoon that appeared in the Opinion section on Dec. 23 was outrage! The cartoon showed Joseph with Mary who was riding on a donkey with the words “BABY JESUS” written on her belly next to a sign that read “SOUTHERN BORDER” with Joseph saying, “Sorry Mary, but we have to wait for them to lift Title 42!
Joseph and Mary were Jewish citizens of Judea traveling to Bethlehem to participate in the census decreed by Caesar Augustus. They were obeying the law of their Roman occupation. They were not immigrants illegally entering a foreign country! To use one of the two most holy seasons for Christians worldwide (the birth of Christ-Emmanuel) to promote a political ideology is reprehensible!