I was appalled with a letter to the editor I just read. The author said that years ago his wife was in Los Angeles with their then 5-year-old daughter. While walking, an apparent mentally impaired street woman grabbed the young girl and carried her away. The father/husband said his wife just "froze" and could only stare as the woman ran away with their daughter. Are you kidding me?
What mother is so frozen in fear that they allow a street person to snatch their child and run away, doing nothing? I showed the letter to my wife. She said if that would have been her she would have chased the woman down, rescued her daughter, and made the woman regret her actions, while waiting for the police and ambulance to arrive.