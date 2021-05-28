Plantation is a large area where things are planted. I'm not for changing the school name, but if it makes people happy, why don't they change names of streets and other things all the time? But it seems so hollow of an act that really does not change anything.
Not all plantations kept slaves and not all slaves were kept on plantations, but slave owners were all called masters, so why not change the name of the master's degree that a lot of teachers go to school to get along with anything else named master, like master plan, master key, master lock?
— Ray Leon Shankle Jr., Bakersfield