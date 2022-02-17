I'm hoping Rich Lowry has a day job as his column needs facts. "Trudeau should give in to truckers" — what? He went on to say "truckers aren't selling concessions at arenas, or waiters circulating at crowded restaurants and they do work in remarkably self-contained professions."
BUT, they may deliver to concessions, restaurants, loading docks, fuel stations and use the restrooms or showers at a truck stop or come into close contact with those protesters marching with them across the bridge. With all these human contacts while driving back and forth between the United States and Canada, Lowry can say with certainty that unvaccinated/unmasked truckers would not get exposed?
I wonder what they were carrying in the cargo trailers that allowed them to sit for long periods on the bridge blasting their Lowrys (horns)? I'm thinking the protesters marching were leftovers from the school boards or city halls as they had little effect there.
I'm vaccinated and wear the mask in public. If the guy in front of me in the checkout line is not wearing a mask, I don't care. I'm protecting myself and him.
— James McCall, Taft