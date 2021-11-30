The verdict on the Arbery trial was considered an anomaly by man because it is rare and unbelievable that an 11-member white jury and one black juror would find three white men living in Georgia guilty of killing an unarmed black man. In many trials the dead black man would be so criminalized that they would be found guilty and of course there were other factors contributing to that verdict, whether evidence was presented or not. Maybe we have come into a new age where the hearts of mankind are changing.
The Arbery trial presented eleven white jurors and one black juror. The defending attorneys were allegedly looking at the skin color of the jurors and God was looking at the jurors' heart. I know the defending attorneys were crushed because those jurors went with the evidence and not Mr. Arbery's skin color; the video played a significant part of the evidence.
As a society we have to come to the realization that God is real and He is reigning as King of Kings, and Lord of Lords. I believe He's not going to continue to let mankind live without a conscience and accountability to our society.
— Larcenia Taylor, Bakersfield