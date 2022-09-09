Once again, John Pryor has made the error that most fundamentalists do. He uses black and white or if you prefer, either-or thinking. When he says you must decide between being a a socialist or a “constitutional conservative” he leaves no room in his arguments for the majority of the people who are in between. I am a business owner who understands the importance of private ownership, yet I also understand the importance of government regulations and oversight of business. I would argue that most Americans would agree with me.
Secondly, the founders knew that the Constitution was a living document subject to change with the times. That is why they created a process by which it could be amended. Taking a quote by Lincoln out of context does not change this.