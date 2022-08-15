I am really just tired, tired of all the hypocrisy, the lies, the cover-ups and everything else going on in the Trump side of the Republican Party. Do they not understand that he is already guilty of removing things from the White House and or in multiple ways destroying records, both of which, according to the law he signed in 2018, made doing so a felony and barred people from holding office?
Let's not even consider all the other crimes he has committed that should keep him from ever holding office. But they talk out of both sides of their mouths at the same time. It's all about law and order investigation of anyone and anything except what the most corrupt, self-absorbed sociopath that has ever held office does.