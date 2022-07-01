In the midst of all the hand-wringing, wailing and depravation following the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, perhaps the threatening of the dreaded “sex strikes” by pro-abortion women makes the most sense for a solution.
First, abortions would no longer be needed if they carry through on this threat. Secondly, the problem would be solved largely and simply by their own making. What a concept of putting into action the one thing they say they fear the most losing. Choice.
— Gary Hoetker, Bakersfield