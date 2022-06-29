With apologies to Laurel and Hardy, “Well that’s another fine mess you’ve gotten us into, Donald Trump.” Trump has waged a determined and deliberate campaign to undermine our civil and political lives from the time he announced his candidacy for president. Supported by like-minded allies, his policies and actions, during his four years in office, corroded American exceptionalism and turned our country into a backsliding democracy.
Even after his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, his legacy of “fine messes” continues to systematically undermine established institutions and constitutional rights that provide the foundation for a modern, civil, humane society. We survived his attempted coup on Jan. 6, but will we survive Trump’s Supreme Court? He was able to fulfill a decades-long Republican goal, with the confirmation of three justices, and establish a conservative majority that is arrogantly unaccountable to the American people.
The current court, with its recent flurry of decisions, is leading the country into a reactionary future. This court has shown very quickly its true colors. It has no respect for precedent, public opinion, or the way the world works in the 21st century. However, the turmoil being created will not go unchallenged. Expect strident voices and organized opposition to counter the anti majoritarian assault on America’s beliefs and institutions.
— David George, Bakersfield