Two letters to these pages sang the praises of the "carbon border adjustment." Now, I gotta confess that I hadn't heard of this scheme, so I looked into it. According to the the Economic Times, this adjustment is "a tariff on imports from countries who aren't taking similarly aggressive steps to slash their own planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions." Surprise, surprise. It's a tax.
Therefore, countries that are financially incapable of covering the landscape with windmills and solar panels, or unwilling to shut down vital industries, will be taxed. I wonder who gets to collect, keep and spend those euros. Anyway, in order that these supposedly polluting companies have the money to pay into this slush fund, they will simply raise prices, adding to the far more serious global problem of inflation. That's how things work in the real world.