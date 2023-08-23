Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores wants to ship the poor to the county line. Which one? East to the Mojave Desert? South to L.A.? West to San Luis Obispo County? Kings or Tulare to the north? He says it's a "conceptual discussion."(Imaginary talk.) Who participates in these made-up conversations with him?
He says, "I don't have all the specifics." Does he have any of the specifics? He is "unsure of the legality" of his proposal. It is very illegal. He says "other cities are doing it." Which ones? Who will catch and ship the poor? Volunteers? The sheriff can't do this. It is illegal. You can't arrest people for being poor.