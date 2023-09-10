In regard to The Californian's editorial expressing surprise at City Councilman Ken Weir's opposition to spending more money to make Bakersfield's deadly streets safer for pedestrians, I say you simply misunderstood him.
Weir is quoted as saying, "Personally, I don't think there's any benefit to this." By focusing on the "no benefit" part of the quote, you missed the point. Since he doesn't appear to be part of any of the groups disproportionally impacted by the dangers on the roadways, I'm sure he meant that he "personally" accrued "no benefit" from the efforts so far.