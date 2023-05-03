It'd like to ask this of all sheriffs and chiefs of police: In light of these school shootings, I have a simple request. Please ask of your fine men and women under your command to use their downtime to the benefit of your community. All I am wanting, when it is possible, is for our officers to park in front of schools and religious institutions.
I frequently see officers sitting in places a little off the beaten path for them to quietly work on paperwork or quickly eat a meal. What if they did these things outside of a school? What if that deterrent causes someone to think twice before doing one of these heinous acts? Or perhaps if one of these crimes are being committed, then at the very least we would hope that there would be an officer nearby to stop it sooner.