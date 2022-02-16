William Hatcher’s “The War on History” (Feb. 4) was a chilling warning about recent efforts, many successful, to allow reactionary politics to invade our school systems and mandate a version of U.S. history that erases racial injustices.
If our youth are denied the opportunity to see the nation’s past in an honest and truthful manner, how can we expect future leaders to advance the country toward a stronger and more inclusive democracy? I think the answer to that question motivates those who are trying to “white-wash” our history.
— Greg Goodwin, retired Bakersfield College history professor, Sun City, Ariz.